Advertisement

Law enforcement working to prevent Gulf Coast Jam traffic jam

By Dani Travis
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thousands of people are in Panama City Beach this weekend for Pepsi’s Gulf Coast Jam. Not only are they jammin’ out to some music, but also jammin’ up the traffic.

Bay County Sheriff Lieutenant Billy Byrd said traffic has flowed well the past two days. He said they’ve already made adjustments to parking inside the venue, with modifications for pedestrian safety. The sheriff’s office is working in conjunction with the Panama City Beach Police for traffic safety.

“Beach PD is doing a phenomenal job with getting traffic flowing and keeping it going. We make adjustments as things back up, we’ll make some adjustments to help things flow. We’re in direct communications with them. They’ve got guys out here working it, so as things back up we’re adjusting for that and help keep things going,” said Byrd.

Byrd said traffic picks up around 8 p.m. He said they’re seeing the most congestion to the east, down Back Beach Road and Around Alf Coleman Road and Clara Avenue. He adds they’re also seeing congestion turning right into Frank Brown Park.

“We strongly encourage if you’re going to come out, give yourself some extra time to get here, be cautious because there are some intersections where there are some delays,” said Byrd.

Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez offered NewsChannel 7 a statement on traffic flow:

“We can expect heavy traffic this weekend, specifically in the pier park area. We are asking everybody to be patient and to plan ahead if they will be traveling through that area. If you are attending Gulf Coast Jam please be mindful of the no parking signs. Our officers will be out all evening helping direct traffic.”

Byrd said there were easily 10,000 people in attendance Thursday night. He expects there to be double Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Panama City nightclub closes indefinitely
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
Local law enforcement prepares for four days of the 10th anniversary Gulf Coast Jam.
Local law enforcement prepares ahead of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam opening day
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Mexico Beach rebuild continues with new elevation and wind requirements.
Mexico Beach rebuilding taller and brighter

Latest News

Thousands of people are in Panama City Beach this weekend for Pepsi’s Gulf Coast Jam. Not only...
Law enforcement said Gulf Coast Jam traffic is flowing well
Friday Evening Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast
Florida Power and Light employees use cutting edge technology to prepare for hurricane season.
Florida Power and Light prepares for hurricane season
Bay County’s biannual waste amnesty days are here. This means, all Bay County residents can...
Bay County hosts waste amnesty days