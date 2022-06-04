Law enforcement working to prevent Gulf Coast Jam traffic jam

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thousands of people are in Panama City Beach this weekend for Pepsi’s Gulf Coast Jam. Not only are they jammin’ out to some music, but also jammin’ up the traffic.

Bay County Sheriff Lieutenant Billy Byrd said traffic has flowed well the past two days. He said they’ve already made adjustments to parking inside the venue, with modifications for pedestrian safety. The sheriff’s office is working in conjunction with the Panama City Beach Police for traffic safety.

“Beach PD is doing a phenomenal job with getting traffic flowing and keeping it going. We make adjustments as things back up, we’ll make some adjustments to help things flow. We’re in direct communications with them. They’ve got guys out here working it, so as things back up we’re adjusting for that and help keep things going,” said Byrd.

Byrd said traffic picks up around 8 p.m. He said they’re seeing the most congestion to the east, down Back Beach Road and Around Alf Coleman Road and Clara Avenue. He adds they’re also seeing congestion turning right into Frank Brown Park.

“We strongly encourage if you’re going to come out, give yourself some extra time to get here, be cautious because there are some intersections where there are some delays,” said Byrd.

Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez offered NewsChannel 7 a statement on traffic flow:

“We can expect heavy traffic this weekend, specifically in the pier park area. We are asking everybody to be patient and to plan ahead if they will be traveling through that area. If you are attending Gulf Coast Jam please be mindful of the no parking signs. Our officers will be out all evening helping direct traffic.”

Byrd said there were easily 10,000 people in attendance Thursday night. He expects there to be double Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.