Advertisement

Man stabs 3 medical staffers at Southern California hospital, authorities say

A Los Angeles police spokesman said the man walked into the hospital and stabbed several...
A Los Angeles police spokesman said the man walked into the hospital and stabbed several members of the medical staff.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people have been stabbed at a Southern California hospital emergency ward and the attacker remains inside as police try to talk him into surrendering.

A Los Angeles police spokesman said the man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center shortly before 4 p.m. and stabbed several members of the medical staff.

The fire department says three people were taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Police say the man remains inside the hospital, where officers are trying to talk him down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Panama City nightclub closes indefinitely
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
Local law enforcement prepares for four days of the 10th anniversary Gulf Coast Jam.
Local law enforcement prepares ahead of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam opening day
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Mexico Beach rebuild continues with new elevation and wind requirements.
Mexico Beach rebuilding taller and brighter

Latest News

Jone Buadromo won a $100,000 Powerball prize and waited until his wife’s birthday to share the...
Powerball winner waits until wife’s birthday to tell her about jackpot: ‘I wanted to surprise her’
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
The storm, known as Agatha in the Pacific, will become Alex in the Atlantic once it reaches...
Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Authorities in Juneau County, Wisconsin, are investigating a critical incident on Woodland...
Suspect in Wisconsin killing had other targets related to judicial system, state AG says