Advertisement

Man turns heads with 100-pound suit made of trash

An environmental activist wore a month's worth of garbage as a trash fashion statement. (CNN, WBAL, ROB GREENFIELD)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An environmental activist wore 100 pounds of garbage as a suit to send an important message about conservation.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the average person can create up to 5 pounds of trash per day.

Activist Rob Greenfield turned that statistic into an eyesore show and tell, creating a suit showcasing a month’s worth of personal trash and parading it around the streets of Los Angeles.

Enironmental activist Rob Greenfield created a suit showcasing a month’s worth of personal...
Enironmental activist Rob Greenfield created a suit showcasing a month’s worth of personal trash and paraded it around the streets of Los Angeles.(Source: Rob Greenfield via CNN)

Greenfield says he wore the suit every time he left his home and was reportedly sporting 100 pounds of garbage by the end of the month.

The North Carolina native has been living green for years, promoting sustainable food sourcing and a “near-zero waste” lifestyle.

His latest efforts may showcase what gets thrown away, but he hopes his message is something that gets recycled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
FHP Troopers said the car spun into the emergency lane, where it hit and killed the roadside...
Car crash in Holmes County leaves one dead
Thousands of people are in Panama City Beach this weekend for Pepsi's Gulf Coast Jam. Not only...
Law enforcement working to prevent Gulf Coast Jam traffic jam
After a fight at Vibez Night Club was seen on social media, Panama City Police began an...
Panama City nightclub closes indefinitely
Officials investigate after officer involved shooting on Okaloosa Island.
Man with machete dead after officer involved shooting in Okaloosa County

Latest News

An environmental activist wore a month's worth of garbage as a trash fashion statement.
Take a look: Activist wears 100 pound of trash as a suit
Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday...
Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’