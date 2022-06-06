Advertisement

Florida State Senator George Gainer announces he will not seek re-election

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida State Senator George Gainer says he’s not seeking re-election for his Senate District 2 seat.

Senator Gainer served in that seat for the past six years, representing Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Jackson and Bay counties.

Prior to this position, Gainer was a commissioner for the Bay County Commission for 18 years.

Gainer tells NewsChannel 7 he doesn’t plan to seek another office. He is 79 years old.

