Florida State Senator George Gainer announces he will not seek re-election

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida State Senator George Gainer says he’s not seeking re-election for his Senate District 2 seat.

Senator Gainer served in that seat for the past six years, representing Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Jackson and Bay counties.

Prior to this position, Gainer was a commissioner for the Bay County Commission for 18 years.

Gainer tells NewsChannel 7 he doesn’t plan to seek another office. He is 79 years old.

