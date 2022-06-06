Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start this morning after some active afternoons and evenings over the weekend on radar. We’ll see a return of some scattered storms this afternoon as well. So keep the umbrellas near for our return home from work or during our afternoon outdoor activities.

Otherwise, it’s a fairly warm and humid one out the door this morning with most starting the day near 70 degrees and a quite a bit of sunshine. Highs today reach the upper 80s on the coast to near 90 inland.

That will be enough heat to trigger the sea breeze and rising motion in our atmosphere this afternoon, which is an unstable atmosphere. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop from daytime heating and the sea breeze.

Like days prior, they’ll be fairly hit or miss. But those who do see the storms will get a heavy batch of rain for about an hour. We’ll likely see the storms fire up after 1pm and last into the early evening before dissipating after sunset.

High pressure builds in for the rest of the early week and midweek to limit afternoon rain chances and build more heat. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 90 on the coast to the low to mid 90s inland. The heat index will rise into the mid to upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our afternoon storm pattern returns for the end of the week and weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn a bit stormy into the afternoon as scattered, hit or miss, storms return. Highs today top out in the upper 80s to near 90. Your 7 Day Forecast has a couple drier but hotter days ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday before afternoon storms return for the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.