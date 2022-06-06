Overnight shooting behind Shores of Panama leaves one person in critical condition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Beach Police Department, is investigating an overnight shooting that has left one man in critical condition.

According to PCBPD Police Chief J.R. Talamantez officers responded to a call about a shooting at 1:09 a.m. behind the Shores of Panama.

Talamantez said when officers arrived they found a man from Kentucky suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Officials report the suspect fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

Talamantez said the victim was transported to the Ascension Sacred Heart Bay where he had surgery for his injuries. He is listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.