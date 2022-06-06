Advertisement

Plane crashes near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Airport officials say a plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.
Airport officials say a plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Airport officials tell us the plane crashed south of Highway 388 in Bay County.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Beach Police, and ECP Police are on the scene at this time.

Officials say they cannot confirm how many people were on board, or if there were any injuries or deaths.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
FHP Troopers said the car spun into the emergency lane, where it hit and killed the roadside...
Car crash in Holmes County leaves one dead
Overnight shooting behind Shores of Panama leaves one person in critical condition
Overnight shooting behind Shores of Panama leaves one person in critical condition
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Latest News

Pregnant woman and child hit by truck on Thomas Drive.
Pregnant woman and child hit by truck on Thomas Drive
Overnight shooting behind Shores of Panama leaves one person in critical condition
Overnight shooting behind Shores of Panama leaves one person in critical condition
June 1 marks the official start of hurricane season.
Take advantage of hurricane tax holiday while it lasts
Sunday Night Forecast
Weekend Forecast