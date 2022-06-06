Plane crashes near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Airport officials tell us the plane crashed south of Highway 388 in Bay County.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Beach Police, and ECP Police are on the scene at this time.

Officials say they cannot confirm how many people were on board, or if there were any injuries or deaths.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

