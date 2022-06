PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pregnant woman and a child were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a truck hit them.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened around 11:00 a.m. at Thomas Drive and Hurt Street.

Eastbound lanes of Thomas Drive were closed for a brief time but have since reopened.

