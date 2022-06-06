Take advantage of hurricane tax holiday while it lasts

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is underway in the Sunshine State.

The state permits certain items to be tax-free so you can be prepared during hurricane season.

Flagala General Manager Matt Coleman said the store is stocked with items listed on the Tax Information Publication provided by the Florida Department of Revenue.

“We keep a list up at the register,” Coleman said. “Anything that qualifies on our list here that is tax-exempt we make it so for the customer.”

Items on the list include portable radios, coolers, ice chests, portable power banks, and other supplies that fall under a specific price range.

There are also some new additions families can look forward to this year.

“They’re pouches of pet food that are easy to open to give to your animals,” Coleman said.

Your four-legged family member can also benefit from pet carriers, collars, litter pans, and other items within a certain price range.

There are solutions you can take advantage of if you need to store your pet food at a cold temperature.

“Ice is a big one,” Coleman said. “What we started doing was taking bottles of ice and freezing them. It’ll turn your refrigerator into a kind of a cooler.”

He also said the tax holiday helps the economy and prevents hoarding.

“I think it’s important because you want to spur the economy now rather than people buying stuff when it’s unavailable,” Coleman said. “So while stores are in stock even though we are in a global crisis right now, the things you can get, you buy them as you need them rather than at the last minute, you’ll be way better off.”

Governor DeSantis extended the holiday from 10 to 14 days this year.

It runs from May 28 to June 10.

It’s also supposed to save Floridians a whopping $25.6 million.

