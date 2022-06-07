Grand Jury indicts officers in death of man in custody

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Grand Jury indicted three police officers for manslaughter on Monday.

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds were indicted by the Grand Jury in connection with the death of Calvin Wilks Jr. A spokesperson with the State Attorney’s Office says Wilks died after a confrontation with the Crestview Police Department officers on October 14, 2021, and the Medical Examiner’s Office later determined was a homicide.

The cases will now be directed to the State Attorney’s Office to prosecute.

