Grand Jury indicts officers in death of man in custody

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after the death of a man in custody with the Crestview Police Department last year.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Grand Jury indicted three police officers for manslaughter on Monday.

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds were indicted by the Grand Jury in connection with the death of Calvin Wilks Jr. A spokesperson with the State Attorney’s Office says Wilks died after a confrontation with the Crestview Police Department officers on October 14, 2021, and the Medical Examiner’s Office later determined was a homicide.

The cases will now be directed to the State Attorney’s Office to prosecute.

