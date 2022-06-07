Gulf Coast set to host up and coming high school baseball players

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyler Younger and the folks at Gulf Coast college are getting set for a big weekend on campus .

The Commodores are hosting the invitation-only Top 100. A hundred better than average high school players from four regions, between Jacksonville and Pensacola, coming in to strut their stuff in front of college and even pro scouts!

“The Top 100 is a collection of the top sophomores and juniors, 2023 and 2034 graduates, in the Panhandle of Florida.” coach Younger told us. “Each region comes in and they do a pro style workout. They run the 60 yard dash, do defensive work. And take batting practice. Once every region has done that, then they play two games while they’re here.”

The event set for Friday and Saturday. Coach Younger says this event is good for the coaches, and certainly good for the players.

”We have a bunch of other coaches here, whether its Junior Colleges or four year schools.” says the coach. “We’ll have some pro scouts here too. So it’s an opportunity for kids to be seen by those people. And it’s in one location. A lot of times you go to these travel ball tournaments and you’re playing on a hundred different fields. Where if you come to this, you’re on one field. So when it’s your turn to hit, or your turn to pitch, everybody has to watch you. There’s nothing else to watch. So it’s an opportunity for you to get seen by a good amount of people!”

Coach Younger says the Commodores have traditionally signed a few kids who came to this Top 100, so he’s excited to host this for the first time.

