Identities of plane crash victims released

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re learning more about a plane crash Monday that killed two people and injured another.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an area south of the runway of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport around 4:20 p.m. off Highway 388.

Investigators say three people were on board when the plane crashed. Two of those people died and the third person was taken to a local hospital. They say Ernesto Rosias, 54, of Orlando, was believed to be the pilot and Corey L. Lamb, 44, of Orlando, was a passenger. Both died in the crash. We’re told Sertone Starks, 44, of Orlando, survived the crash and is in critical condition.

Investigators say the plane was a 1979 Piper PA-28RT-201, fixed-wing, single-engine plane.

The investigation into the crash will be handled by the FAA and the NTSB. They are expected to arrive Tuesday to continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.