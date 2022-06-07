Advertisement

Identities of plane crash victims released

Airport officials say a plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.
Airport officials say a plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re learning more about a plane crash Monday that killed two people and injured another.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an area south of the runway of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport around 4:20 p.m. off Highway 388.

Investigators say three people were on board when the plane crashed. Two of those people died and the third person was taken to a local hospital. They say Ernesto Rosias, 54, of Orlando, was believed to be the pilot and Corey L. Lamb, 44, of Orlando, was a passenger. Both died in the crash. We’re told Sertone Starks, 44, of Orlando, survived the crash and is in critical condition.

Investigators say the plane was a 1979 Piper PA-28RT-201, fixed-wing, single-engine plane.

The investigation into the crash will be handled by the FAA and the NTSB. They are expected to arrive Tuesday to continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport officials say a plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.
UPDATE: At least two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
Overnight shooting behind Shores of Panama leaves one person in critical condition
Overnight shooting behind Shores of Panama leaves one person in critical condition
Authorities in Tennessee say a 70-year-old woman was killed by two family dogs.
70-year-old woman killed in family dog attack, sheriff says
Pregnant woman and child hit by truck on Thomas Drive.
Pregnant woman and child hit by truck on Thomas Drive

Latest News

Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Grand Jury indicts officers in death of man in custody
Today, Rep. Jay Trumbull announced his campaign for the Florida Senate in District 2, as...
Representative Jay Trumbull running for Senate
Summer Surfing Camp
Summer Surf Camp