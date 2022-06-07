Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be on the increase later this week, but for the next couple of days it will be mostly dry and pretty sunny and hot. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the low to mid 70s. On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny w/highs in the 80s at the coast and low 90s inland. Rain chances will be 10%. The forecast gets wetter later in the week with rain chances going from 30% Thursday to 40% Friday to 60% on Saturday. Rainfall totals later this week could approach 1-3″ over our area.

