Newsweek lists Walton County facility as America’s Best Maternity Care hospital

Walton County residents Jake and Ashley Cole, have their first child at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach made it to Newsweek’s 2022 list for America’s Best Maternity Hospitals for the second year in a row. Walton County residents Ashley and Jake Cole couldn’t be happier to have their first child at the hospital’s Family Birth Place center.

“We’ve had a great experience, from our appointments the whole nine months, up until the hospital delivery,” Ashley said.

According to Newsweek’s website, the evaluation is based on three data sources including a nationwide online survey, medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care, and patient satisfaction data. Family Birth Place Nurse Manager Erica Bottom said they strive for patient satisfaction.

“Just to know that all the effort, hard work, and caring we put in really makes a difference,” Bottom said.

The facility specializes in high-risk pregnancies, providing medical care to women and their babies. Making them one out of 11 centers in Florida that offer this. The Family Birth Place center is the only Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Walton County.

“We have a 10 bed, level two NICU, it has been open two years and that was kind of built to serve the community,” Bottom said.

The unit cares for premature and critically ill babies.

Officials said approximately 1,470 babies were born last year at the Emerald Coast hospital. It also received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of an A for spring 2022.

