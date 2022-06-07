Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam sees “biggest crowds” during the four-day festival

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you got caught in a traffic jam in Panama City Beach this weekend, it might have had something to do with another type of jam. The 10th anniversary Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is being called the biggest and best one yet.

Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said over the four days, there were almost 80,000 people and all 50 states were represented. He said Sunday alone, there were close to 25,000 people in Frank Brown Park. Lovelady said he was surprised to have more than 10,000 people show up to the first ever Thursday night kick off.

“I know people are slightly inconvenienced by the traffic, maybe, but the reality is during the summer we have lots of traffic around here anyway. The reality is, we bring a lot of people from all over the country, people from around the world, to our most beautiful beaches. We’re proud of this area. We’re proud of these restaurants. We just want them to know we love them, we’re here, and we’re not going anywhere and now we’re getting even bigger,” said Lovelady.

Lovelady said while they don’t have exact numbers yet of just how much money came in over the past four days, he expects it to have an even bigger economic impact than ever before.

“I mean reality is, with three days when we would have 70,000 people here, the economic impact was over $30 million, so the thought would be and the hope would be that with four days and having over 80,000 people here, we’d have a much higher impact,” said Lovelady. “It brings in taxes to the community, it keeps the restaurants full, it keeps the condos full. I mean we alone, ourselves, we employ close to 1,000 people during the time we’re here, so that brings jobs to the community.”

Lovelady said the only issues they faced over the four days were free parking on Thursday and evacuating 23,000 people from the park Saturday night due to lightning. Besides that, he said there was no criminal activity and all local law enforcement agencies helped keep the show running smooth.

“We had everything moving. {Beach} PD had it all rolling. The {Bay County} Sheriff’s department had everything in here working out. It was a very smooth weekend,” said Lovelady.

Lovelady said they will not be doing free parking again next year and people can expect an even bigger festival. Morgan Wallen was announced over the weekend as one of next year’s headliners for Gulf Coast Jam June 1st - 4th.

