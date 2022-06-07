Representative Jay Trumbull running for Senate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today, Representative Jay Trumbull announced his campaign for the Florida Senate in District 2, as incumbent Senator George Gainer announced that he will not seek re-election. Trumbull, who is finishing his fourth term in the Florida House, has represented a significant portion of Senate District 2 for 8 years.

“Senator George Gainer is an exemplary leader with a heart for public service, and I will work hard to carry on his legacy for District 2,” Representative Trumbull said. “Serving in the State House has been a great privilege, and in the Senate, I will continue to fight for the small businesses and working families of Florida.”

About his agenda for the State Senate, Trumbull added: “Our Panhandle values of faith, family, and freedom are the key to Florida’s present economic boom. To sustain that prosperity long term, I’ll fight to lower taxes, protect our environment, and fight for the lives of the unborn. I have and will continue to stand with Governor DeSantis to push back against the federal overreach that threatens our Constitutional rights and preserve our focus on freedom in our great State.”

During his time in the State House, Trumbull helped secure the largest tax cuts in Florida History, peeled back government burdens on small businesses, and ensured that Florida is the most veteran-friendly state in the nation. In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Trumbull was highly praised for his efforts to help rebuild Bay County and Tyndall Air Force Base and prepare Florida for future natural disasters. For the past two years, Trumbull served as the Chairman of the influential House Appropriations Committee, where he prioritized working families and their children.

Jay Trumbull was born and grew up in Panama City. He attended Auburn University, where he graduated with a degree in small business management and entrepreneurship. After graduating, Jay joined his father in their bottled water and water conditioning business. Jay is President of Bush Air Conditioning and Whitehead Plumbing, both located in Bay County. Trumbull and his wife, Brittany, have three children and reside in Panama City.

