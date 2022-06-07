Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll have plenty of sunshine ahead today. It’ll go to work on temperatures fast as well.

We’re getting the day started in the low 70s. But we’ll warm fast into the 80s by 8 or 9am. Highs today easily reach the 90s inland to upper 80s on the coast. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index for the coast reaches the low 90s while inland areas feel more like the mid to upper 90s. Be sure to dress comfortably, and don’t worry too much about running into any afternoon rain.

There’s only a small chance later today. With high pressure building in from the Gulf, we’ll fall under a quieter afternoon pattern over the next couple days. High pressure brings sinking motion to the atmosphere which suppresses the rising motion needed for shower and thunderstorm development0.

It’s still possible a stray, small and brief, isolated shower can develop. We’ll give it a less than 10% chance you’ll catch it, mainly away from the coast today and tomorrow.

Our afternoon storm pattern returns for the end of the week and weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with only an isolated small and brief stray shower possible inland, rain chance at less than 10%. Highs today top out in the upper 80s to near 90 with a heat index in the low 90s for the coast to mid to upper 90s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a couple drier but hotter days ahead for today and Wednesday before afternoon storms return Thursday and into the end of the week.

