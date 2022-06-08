Advertisement

Adoptable pets at Bay County Animal Services

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to talk about the animals at the Bay County Animal Services shelter who are looking for their forever homes.

To find out more information on animal adoptions through Bay County Animal Services, watch the video attached to this web article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport officials say a plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.
Identities of plane crash victims released
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
Airport officials say a plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.
UPDATE: At least two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
After providing hundreds of jobs for many generations, the Bay County staple is now officially...
WestRock Panama City Paper Mill ceases operations

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
Jennifer Woods of Panama City was sentenced on March 9th for bank and wire fraud and identity...
Former local bank vice president sentenced for bank fraud
Ernest Moschino of Crestview was charged with video voyeurism Tuesday after allegedly recording...
Destin store employee accused of recording woman in bathroom