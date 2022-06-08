Advertisement

Destin store employee accused of recording woman in bathroom

Ernest Moschino of Crestview was charged with video voyeurism Tuesday after allegedly recording...
Ernest Moschino of Crestview was charged with video voyeurism Tuesday after allegedly recording a woman in a bathroom.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Destin store employee was charged with video voyeurism Tuesday after allegedly recording a woman using the business’ bathroom.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ernest Moschino, 47, of Crestview, told the victim she could use the restroom if she needed to. The victim says she spotted a phone recording her.

The woman says she confirmed it was recording, sent the video to her own phone, and then deleted it from Moschino’s phone. She then left the facility and immediately contacted the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say video shows Moschino started the recording and put the phone in the back corner of the bathroom, and put a plastic bag around it to try and conceal it.

When deputies came to confront Moschino, he apologized and asked to speak to the victim.

