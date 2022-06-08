Advertisement

Former local bank vice president sentenced for bank fraud

Jennifer Woods of Panama City was sentenced on March 9th for bank and wire fraud and identity theft.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local woman was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of bank fraud.

According to court documents, Jennifer Woods, 46, of Panama City, was employed with Centennial Bank between October 2006 and August 2019, where she met Jeffrey Cannon, 48, a real estate developer in Orlando, after he claimed to be looking for private lenders to invest with him.

Documents indicated that Woods linked Cannon with other Centennial Bank customers, and beginning in February 2018, Woods began embezzling funds from customers and transferring the stolen funds to Cannon.

Cannon obtained more than $3 million from Woods during their bank and wire fraud conspiracy.

The court ordered both defendants to pay more than $3 million back to Centennial Bank and its customers.

Woods and Cannon will both have supervised release after their imprisonment.

