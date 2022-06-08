Gulf Coast State College brings back summer swim lessons

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Gulf Coast State College has opened its pool for those looking to learn how to swim.

“We’re doing swim lessons. It’s been two years, it’s nice to be back,” Carl Kleinschmidt, coordinator of aquatics, said.

Learning how to swim is important especially since we are in a beach town.

“We are in Florida, we are surrounded by water,” Kleinschmidt said. “There are people out there who do not know how to swim. You need to at least be able to save yourself. If you have children, you need to know how to swim in case your child gets in trouble.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most drownings happen in a home swimming pool among children ages one to four.

Also, the CDC said more than half of the fatal and nonfatal drownings among people 15 years and older occur in natural waters like lakes, rivers, or oceans.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and found out that in 2021, Bay County officials responded to 58 distressed swimmers. So far in 2022, they said they have responded to 23.

If you do have plans to get into the water this summer, Kleinschmidt said one of the critical things to know is how to float on your back.

“If you can float on your back, you are not drowning okay,” Kleinschmidt said. “You can rest.”

In addition, Kleinschmidt said that parents should never turn their back on their child who’s in the water.

“Even if you think they swim well it doesn’t take but a moment and all of a sudden that child is in trouble,” Kleinschmidt said.

For those who are interested, swim lessons are offered for levels one to six, preschoolers, and adults.

We are told the preschool level classes, one through three are full for the summer. But they still have some of the upper-level classes open.

For the schedule of classes click here. To register your child for classes you will have to go to the college admissions office on Gulf Coast’s campus.

