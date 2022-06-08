Advertisement

Gulf World Marine Park celebrates World Oceans Day

Gulf World Marine Institute Sea Turtle & Dolphin Rescue educating people about protecting...
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8th to bring awareness about protecting and restoring our oceans. According to World Economic Forum, the ocean covers more than 70% of the earth’s surface and produces at least half of the planet’s oxygen.

Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach celebrated with other local organizations to educate people and show them ways to conserve our world’s oceans. Director Pamela George said it can be as easy as picking up trash.

“Anything that you see laying around on the ground or anything seen in the water, if you just collect it and dispose of it properly, it’s best for animals and humans.

The ocean is home to many living creatures. Trash and plastic that ends up in the water, can harm or even kill marine life. George said there are simple changes people can make to protect them.

“You can use paper straws, metal straws, and you can use reusable cups which is a big thing,” George said.

People at the event enjoyed fun activities, took pictures of the marine animals, and learned how to keep our Gulf waters clean. One local organization called Divers Den, rely on protecting bodies of water. Manager Kim Christian said people need to be respectful when they’re under water.

“There’s coral, there’s marine life, there’s wrecks, there’s an ecosystem under there,” Christian said.

Gulf World officials said they host many beach clean-ups and will have more in the near future.

