Jackson County School disciplinary rules remain the same

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Being caught with drugs or drinking underage can cause problems outside of high school, but Jackson County School Officials say they want to put a stop to that behavior now.

“If we can deter kids from drinking underage or from using illegal substances underage, we’re doing our job,” Director of Middle and Secondary Education Jennifer See said.

School Board member Chris Johnson questioned if the punishment for some students was too harsh. Specifically, how long some students have to go to alternative school if they break the rules. However, school Principals and the Board voted to keep the rules the same.

Jackson County students who commit level three offenses, like bringing drugs or alcohol on campus, will be sent to Jackson Alternative School for 90 days, which is not a change from past rules.

“It’s for extreme behavior, drugs and alcohol, and it’s a 90 day program, and it’s based on days of good behavior,” See said.

However, the district did add a separate, fourth category of offenses, and those include things like sexual assault, arson and homicide.

“So anything that would now be in our class four, which are the most extreme behaviors, would be an automatic recommendation for expulsion,” See said.

District Officials say they want to discourage these behaviors as early as possible, and that’s why they voted to keep the rules the same.

For more information regarding discipline rules in Jackson County, call the Jackson County School Board at (850) 482-1200.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.