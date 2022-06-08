Advertisement

Man arrested on possession of explosives charge

Dominic Longo was charged with possession of explosives, possession of a weapon by a convicted...
Dominic Longo was charged with possession of explosives, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing charges after deputies searched his backpack and found items resulting in possession of explosives charges.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were patrolling the Greenhead area Wednesday morning when they noticed a suspicious man in a construction work zone.

They say when they made contact with the man, who was identified as Dominic Longo, 28, of Vernon, they received permission to search his backpack. Deputies say after searching inside his backpack, Longo was arrested and charged with possession of explosives, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

