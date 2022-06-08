Man receives 90 years in prison for repeated offenses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man was sentenced to 90 years in prison after being found guilty of pulling a gun on a police officer.

Prosecutors stated in the trial that Theodore Joseph Storey, 41, was one of four men sitting in a car in a high-crime area in July 2020. Former Panama City Police Officer Jordan Hoffman encountered them and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to testimony, when backup arrived, Hoffman asked Storey to step out of the vehicle, in which Storey pulled out a pistol, leading to a struggle between the two over the gun.

Hoffman then wrestled the defendant to the ground and held him until more backup arrived.

Storey was found guilty of violation of probation, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.