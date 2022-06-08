More details emerge in plane crash that killed two, seriously injured one in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 is continuing to follow the investigation into a plane crash that killed two people and seriously injured another Monday afternoon in Bay County.

“Talking about a reporting of a plane crash somewhere south of the airport on Highway 388,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office PIO Ruth Corley said.

Multiple area law enforcement agencies, alongside the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, responded to this report close to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office air unit went up to help with the search and we were able to locate a downed plane,” said Corley.

Corley said the downed plane was a 1979 Piper PA-28RT-201, fixed wing, single engine plane. The three passengers on board were men from Orlando.

“They came in that same day they flew in {Monday}, gassed up, spent a couple of hours or so, at the airport, and then were flying out,” said Corley.

After the men flew out from the airport, the pilot declared an emergency and tried to fly back before crashing.

Corley said where the plane crashed was just 0.8 miles short of the runway. When law enforcement arrived, Corley said two of the men aboard were pronounced dead on the scene and the third was taken to a local hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

BCSO reports the two dead were identified as Ernesto Rosias, 54, and believed to be the pilot, and Corey L. Lamb, 44, a passenger. The injured passenger was identified as Sertone Starks, 44.

NewsChannel 7 confirmed the Piper had been parked at Sheltair Aviation. We asked Corley if there were any issues with the plane while parked at Sheltair.

“We don’t know. That will be something for the FAA and NTSB, they’re qualified to investigate if there were any problems with the plane or history of problems with the plane,” said Corley.

An investigation that is still ongoing. NewsChannel 7 reached out to the FAA for comment on the investigation, but did not hear back. ECP officials also declined to comment since the investigation was handed over.

