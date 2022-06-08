Advertisement

Mosley hires Bobby Howard as new baseball coach

Howard has had a lengthy career in coaching including 12 state championships and seven state...
Howard has had a lengthy career in coaching including 12 state championships and seven state runner-up finishes at Columbus High School in Columbus, GA.(Mosley High School)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley announced the hiring of Bobby Howard as the new baseball coach of the Dolphins program.

Howard takes over after Jon Hudson’s seven seasons with the Fins, where he led them to a 145-40 stint with a 5A State Championship in 2021 before it was announced his contract would not be renewed for another season.

Howard comes to the Panhandle from St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus, GA. He has also made stops coaching at Jordan High, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Kendrick High School and Middle Georgia College. In 1997, he led Middle Georgia to a JUCO State Championship.

He spent 31 seasons at Columbus High School in Columbus, GA where he led his team to 12 state championships and seven state runner-up finishes.

Athletic Director, Doug Lee, released a statement along with the announcement. It reads:

“We are thrilled to have Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Howard take over our baseball program. He brings a wealth of knowledge to our program with an impeccable resume. His connections in the game will only help our players. I have known Coach Howard for a lot of years and there is no better word to describe him but class.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport officials say a plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.
Identities of plane crash victims released
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
Airport officials say a plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.
UPDATE: At least two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
After providing hundreds of jobs for many generations, the Bay County staple is now officially...
WestRock Panama City Paper Mill ceases operations

Latest News

Holmes player talks about medical issue that cost him playing at State
Hayden Revels misses title run dealing with serious medical issue
Baseball Generic MGN
Gulf Coast set to host up and coming high school baseball players
Andruw Jones visits Ripken Tournament as ambassador to the game.
Braves great in PCB Sunday acting as baseball ambassador
The Roots lose to New Orleans 2-0 Thursday
Roots fall to New Orleans Thursday