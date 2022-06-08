Mosley hires Bobby Howard as new baseball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley announced the hiring of Bobby Howard as the new baseball coach of the Dolphins program.

Howard takes over after Jon Hudson’s seven seasons with the Fins, where he led them to a 145-40 stint with a 5A State Championship in 2021 before it was announced his contract would not be renewed for another season.

Howard comes to the Panhandle from St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus, GA. He has also made stops coaching at Jordan High, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Kendrick High School and Middle Georgia College. In 1997, he led Middle Georgia to a JUCO State Championship.

He spent 31 seasons at Columbus High School in Columbus, GA where he led his team to 12 state championships and seven state runner-up finishes.

Athletic Director, Doug Lee, released a statement along with the announcement. It reads:

“We are thrilled to have Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Howard take over our baseball program. He brings a wealth of knowledge to our program with an impeccable resume. His connections in the game will only help our players. I have known Coach Howard for a lot of years and there is no better word to describe him but class.”

