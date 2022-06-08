New company coming to Bay County.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A new company is moving into the area and has a blank canvas to work with at an already existing facility.

“So we wanted to increase our capacity as quickly as we could. This building was tailor-made for us to do what we are going to do,” CEO and President of Central Moloney INC. Chris Heart said.

CMI got its start in 1949 down the road in Arkansas and now its growing roots in Bay County.

“Our roots actually began in building welding equipment. At that time Arkansas Power and Light were located down the street from where we are and wanted to know if we could build some transformers. The rest is history,” Heart said.

The facility opening in our area is CMI’s sixth location. The Bay County Economic Development Alliance hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate.

Panama City, Florida Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Posted by Central Moloney, Inc. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

The Bay County EDA President said this is great for our local economy because it is bringing 200 jobs to the area.

“It’s a great day in Bay County,” Becca Hardin, Bay County EDA President, said. “Anytime that you can announce that you got a new company and a manufacturing company coming into your community and creating great jobs for citizens that live here. It’s a banner day for Bay County and all of our community citizens.”

The company will be building transformers according to Heart.

In addition, Heart said they will be bringing in all new equipment.

“We are not moving not one piece of equipment from our Pine Bluff Arkansas location,” Heart said. “All new equipment is going in the blank slate behind us. It’s pretty but we are going to fill it up with state-of-the-art equipment.”

Heart said they will start hiring for positions once they get all the equipment into the facility.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.