Panama City Beach Police hold active shooter training

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local police departments are taking action in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting.

The Panama City Beach Police Department held active shooter training at Arnold High School on Tuesday.

Law enforcement practiced different scenarios on how they would react in the event of an active shooter.

“It’s my job as the chief, and the executive staff’s responsibility to ensure our officers are properly equipped and are properly trained to handle these situations,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said.

Talamantez said his main priority is to keep the community safe.

That includes protecting innocent children in schools.

“What we’re here as law enforcement is to protect people and we’re here to eliminate threats,” Talamantez said. “If you threaten our schools, you threaten the children that attend our schools, the first thing you’re going to see, well let me say the last thing you’re going to see is our officer right before we shoot and kill you.”

The training focused on how a police officer should react if he or she were the only one on the scene.

“It’s everything,” Talamantez said. “It’s a check of a person’s ability to understand the environment, a person’s ability to understand the sound of gunfire, the officer’s ability to communicate. How you move, how you coordinate, and how you respond by yourself to these types of situations.”

The message was clear.

“We’re not going to wait,” Talamantez said. “We hear gunfire, we’re coming in.”

The police chief also said the sooner you address a threat, the sooner the shooting stops.

