Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the increase later this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 70s. The hot & mostly dry weather continues on Wednesday w/highs in the 80s (coast) and 90s (inland). Winds will be SW at 5-15 mph. On Thursday we will start to see better rain chances (30%). The rain chances increase Friday (50%) and Saturday (60%). By Sunday we may see some drier air return that will decrease rain chances.

