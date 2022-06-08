Wear it Wednesday styled by Pink Narcissus
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bright colors and big smiles were brought to you this Wear it Wednesday by Pink Narcissus in Pier Park.
This boutique is a signature Lilly Pulitzer store, and Store Manager Kristyn Hasel and Assitant Store Manager Erika Lopez said these pieces are timeless.
Sam and Jessica were both styled in the viewer-voted winning Lilly Pulitzer dresses and Kendra Scott earrings.
For details on their looks, you can watch the segments attached to the article.
