Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s another quiet start on satellite and radar this morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the morning and midday today.

It’ll heat up our already warm and humid start quickly. Temperatures are getting going in the low to mid 70s. But we’ll be well on our way into the 80s after 8am. Highs today easily reach the mid 90s inland to upper 80s on the coast.

However, when you factor in the high humidity we’ll feel like the low to mid 90s on the coast to upper 90s approaching the triple digits inland. If we don’t reach the triple digit heat indices today, we’ll likely get there tomorrow! Dress comfortably for a hot and humid one with little to no rain in the afternoon to cool us off today.

That will eventually change heading into the end of the week. Our ridge of high pressure, which has suppressed the afternoon storms yesterday and today, sinks south into the Gulf and the frontal range to the north slides deeper into the South. This will help focus shower and thunderstorm activity into the afternoon and evenings of Thursday, Friday and the weekend.

Before the storms cool us off, however, we’ll likely see temperatures return to the toasty 90s inland to upper 80s on the coast. So we’ll hope that one of those afternoon storms shows up in our neighborhoods to help cool things down.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions. Highs reach the upper 80s on the coast to mid 90s inland with a heat index from the mid 90s on the coast to upper 90s near 100° inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has us reaching those triple digit heat indices tomorrow afternoon before scattered showers and thunderstorms develop into the afternoon and evening at a decent clip.

