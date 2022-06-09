Advertisement

Benefits of heavy strength training in this week’s Summer Shape-Up

By Sam Martello
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lifting weights can be intimidating, but a local personal development coach says it shouldn’t be.

Coach JT joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in studio to discuss the benefits of lifting heavy in this week’s Summer Shape-Up.

Coach JT says you should lift heavy because:

1- Muscle Growth and Overall Strength

Balance and core strength to ease of carrying everyday things to reduce the risk of injury.

2- Joint, Ligament, and Tendon Strength

Improved strength and mobility through a full range of motion. Most injuries happen due to a lack of mobility.

3- Bone Density

By far the best way to improve bone density and strength. Micro cracks, repairs, and calcification. Offsets osteoporosis by 70%+.

4- Higher BMR and More Fat Loss

More lean muscle mass = higher your Metabolic. Muscle burns 3x more calories than fat and you maintain a lower percentage of body fat.

5- Hormone Release

Lifting heavy elevates anabolic hormones—testosterone, HGH, and IGF-1 (insulin-like growth factor).

6- Heart Health

Decrease blood pressure and improve blood circulation by strengthening the heart and blood vessels. The benefits are full body.

To hear more from Coach JT and the NewsChannel 7 Today team, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

