Five area baseball players named All-State

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Five area baseball players have been named All-State by prep baseball.

Arnold’s ace, freshman, Cooper Moss, made third team All-State. Moss finished out his first year with the Marlins with an ERA of 1.69, averaged .390 at the plate, 38 RBI, and six homers.

Holmes’ ace, senior, Colby Jones, made second team All-State. He finished out his last year with the Blue Devils with a state championship win, an ERA of .87, averaging .511, with 33 RBI and two homers.

Chipley’s ace, junior, Bryson Howard, was also named second team All-State. He finished out the season with an ERA of 1.29, two homers, and 37 RBI.

Leadoff hitter for Bozeman, senior, Brody Langlotz was named first team All-State batting .522, with two homers, 34 RBI, and set the school record for hits with 47.

Bozeman’s ace, senior, Jeremy Todd, was also named first team All-State. He finished out his season with an ERA of 1.43, batting .541, with 20 RBI, and two homers.

