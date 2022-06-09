Conference in Lynn Haven focuses on mental health and addressing trauma

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - GENTRACON22 was held at Mosley High School this week.

School may be out for the summer, but the doors are still open for those who want to learn.

“We’re putting on this conference so that we can actually address trauma and let people know that intergenerational trauma can and does have an impact on the way people respond to situations,” said Ann Wing, Network Manager at NWF Health Network.

Wing said the community has gone through so much over the past few years. Hurricane Michael, coupled with the pandemic and the recent wildfires tested people’s resiliency. Wing said addressing mental health head on instead of ignoring it can prevent problems from getting out of hand.

“Early prevention is key,” Wing said. “If we can recognize it early on and we’re able to get services in place and then start to address the trauma, it can potentially lessen the onset of an illness.”

That’s why the conference serves as a learning tool for anyone in the social services field.

“Arm them with the knowledge and rejuvenate them so that they can get the tools that they need to help empower the families and put families back together,” said licensed clinical social worker Tasha Jackson.

These individuals can hear what other professionals in the field have to say and apply it to their clients.

“Coming here not only fills the brain with lots of new strategies and techniques that they can take back into their practices but it also brings more hope and motivation,” said Founder and CEO of Cope Notes Johnny Crowder.

Events like these also address misconceptions such as trauma only impacting a certain population.

Hosts said they hope to make GENTRACON an annual event.

