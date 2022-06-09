Advertisement

Governor signs bills to help Florida’s military families

Governor Ron DeSantis signed six bills on Thursday to support veterans, military members, and...
Governor Ron DeSantis signed six bills on Thursday to support veterans, military members, and their families in finding employment and educational opportunities in Florida.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Florida is the most military friendly state in the nation, and I am proud to continue that commitment to our military members and their families by signing these pieces of legislation.”

That’s what Governor Ron DeSantis said when he signed six bills on Thursday to assist all military members, past and future, and their families with employment and educational opportunities.

These bills will expand access to options for veterans and children of active-duty military by removing barriers to certain education requirements and licensing regulations.

This includes the ability to utilize additional assistance for tuition and fees, easier enrollment, speeding up license applications for military spouses, and allowing veterans to use their military service towards an educator certificate.

The full press release and the details of the bills can be found here.

