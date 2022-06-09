Governor signs bills to help Florida’s military families

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Florida is the most military friendly state in the nation, and I am proud to continue that commitment to our military members and their families by signing these pieces of legislation.”

That’s what Governor Ron DeSantis said when he signed six bills on Thursday to assist all military members, past and future, and their families with employment and educational opportunities.

These bills will expand access to options for veterans and children of active-duty military by removing barriers to certain education requirements and licensing regulations.

This includes the ability to utilize additional assistance for tuition and fees, easier enrollment, speeding up license applications for military spouses, and allowing veterans to use their military service towards an educator certificate.

The full press release and the details of the bills can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.