Pedestrian gets hit by a car on Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man from Kentucky is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Thomas Drive. Florida Highway Patrol says a car was traveling on Thomas Drive near Chickasaw Street. Troopers say the pedestrian did not see the car and ran out in front of the vehicle. The driver tried to avoid the pedestrian but still hit the person with their bumper before they crashed into a utility pole. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

