Teenager struck by alleged hit-and-run

Reynolds was charged for hitting a teenager while driving on the shoulder of a highway.
Reynolds was charged for hitting a teenager while driving on the shoulder of a highway.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver veered off the US Highway 231 and struck a 13 year old girl early Thursday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Joanie Marie Royals, 26, of Leesburg, Georgia, was driving a 2003 black Ford Taurus south on 231 at about 1 a.m., when she drove off the road. That’s when they say she hit the teenager, then took off.

The girl was found on the shoulder of the road, and taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

FHP found the woman in her car at a restaurant near the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, where she was arrested, charged, and taken to Bay County Jail.

