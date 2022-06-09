Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with a partly clear start. Nothing is expected in the rain department under whatever clouds we develop this morning.

However, we’ll see a return of hit or miss afternoon storms to our skies today. So you may want to grab the umbrellas for the ride home from work later today.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid morning with temperatures and dew points well into the 70s. In fact, dew points have bumped up even higher into the 70s for very steamy feel out the door. It’ll lead toward a hotter feel overall today. Highs will be similar to yesterday’s low 90s inland to upper 80s on the coast. But with the increase in humidity, we’ll feel much more like the mid 90s on the coast to near 100° inland by lunchtime today.

We’ll see that heat and humidity create some scattered showers or thunderstorms this afternoon with support from a weak front draped across the Southeast as well. The frontal boundary will settle into the Southeast for the next several days. In combination with the warm and humid conditions, we’ll be primed for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon through the weekend and even into a good chunk of next week.

The storms be largely hit or miss in nature each afternoon and evening. It’s even possible the coast could start off our mornings with a storm or two early in the day. If you do catch one, it’ll have plenty of moisture to work with to produce heavy rains and any storms will have frequent lightning associated with them.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as storms develop into the afternoon and evening. Highs today top out in the upper 80s on the coast to low 90s inland with a heat index from 95 to 100° by early afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has an unsettled afternoon and evening period starting up this afternoon and continuing into the weekend and early next week.

