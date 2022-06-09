Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be on the increase over the next several days in Northwest Florida. For tonight skies will be mostly clear and it should be pretty quiet. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. On Thursday scattered storms will develop and some could be strong to severe (wind & hail). Highs will reach the mid 80s (coast) to near 90 (inland). Rain chances will be 60%. On Friday and Saturday the rain chances will remain high, but the temperatures will remain high as well. The rain chances start to decrease by Sunday into Monday.

