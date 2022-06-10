A change of command took place at the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Honor. Sacrifice. Service. Words CDR Erich Frandrup highly regards as leader of the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center in Panama City Beach.

Now it’s time for a change of command.

“I loved being here, CDR Erich Frandrup, Outgoing Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center Commander, said. “I loved the motivation. I loved the aspect of being here at the dive school because this is the first command in the navy for a lot of them. "

Now the former commander heads to his new post at the pentagon.

“Being in rooms where decisions are made that impact not only a small command like this, but the entirety of the navy, CDR Erich Frandrup, said. “That’s where the rewarding part of being there comes from. "

As former CDR Erich Frandrup moves on to the Pentagon in Washington, CDR Troy Lawson comes in to continue the legacy of diving here in Panama City Beach.

“Well my predecessor, Erich, has done an amazing job.”

CDR Troy Lawson is now taking over as leader of the local diving center.

“And my plan is to build on the things that he’s put in place and to continue training the world’s greatest divers, " CDR Troy Lawson, Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center Commander.

Striving to make this Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, one of the world’s best.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.