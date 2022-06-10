Advertisement

Fatality occurs when vehicle goes off the highway

A fatal accident occurred after a man went off the highway.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man ran his vehicle off US 98 on Friday due to what officials say was a medical emergency.

The 85 year old individual was traveling east in a blue 2022 Volkswagen when he began to run off the highway.

Officers say the front of the vehicle collided into the exterior steps of a home just off the roadway, as well as a trailer, as the vehicle came to a stop.

When officials arrived, the man in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Team will be conducting this investigation.

