Fatality occurs when vehicle goes off the highway

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man ran his vehicle off US 98 on Friday due to what officials say was a medical emergency.

The 85 year old individual was traveling east in a blue 2022 Volkswagen when he began to run off the highway.

Officers say the front of the vehicle collided into the exterior steps of a home just off the roadway, as well as a trailer, as the vehicle came to a stop.

When officials arrived, the man in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Team will be conducting this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.