Advertisement

Gas station owner sells cheaper gas to help others

A Phoenix gas station owner says it's worth it to offer gas cheaper than he's buying it for even though he's losing hundreds of dollars every day.
By Michael Raimondi and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A gas station owner in Phoenix is losing money at his pumps in an effort to help his customers.

According to AZ Family, Jaswiendre Singh is selling gas for $5.19 a gallon – 47 cents cheaper than the purchase price.

With customers buying an average of around 1,000 gallons per day, Singh is losing out on around $500 a day but says it’s worth it.

“People don’t have the money right now,” Singh said. “My mother and my father did teach us to help if you have something.”

Singh gives praise to God for his ability to help others. He and his wife are working more to offset the losses they are feeling at the pump. They make their money inside the store.

In March, Singh was selling his gas for 10 cents less than he bought it for per gallon.

With prices going up around a dollar more a gallon since then, he wanted to try and help as much as he could and lowered the price even more.

“God gave me help. It doesn’t matter. We are not here to make money right now. I’m very happy to help the other people,” Singh said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Woods of Panama City was sentenced on March 9th for bank and wire fraud and identity...
Former local bank vice president sentenced for bank fraud
Dominic Longo was charged with possession of explosives, possession of a weapon by a convicted...
Man arrested on possession of explosives charge
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
Deputies say the alligator bit the victim’s right leg, held on and began pulling until it...
Man attacked by 7-foot alligator outside Fla. hotel
Reynolds was charged for hitting a teenager while driving on the shoulder of a highway.
Teenager struck by alleged hit-and-run

Latest News

This man was last seen in Chipley on Wednesday.
Man missing from Chipley
University of Florida student participates in D.C. ruck march
University of Florida student participates in D.C. ruck march
Retired police K-9's could get the treatment they need with this new program.
Governor signs bill for retired police K-9′s
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel