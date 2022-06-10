Advertisement

Governor signs bill for retired police K-9′s

Retired police K-9's could get the treatment they need with this new program.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUNNELL, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement K-9′s could get the help they need after retiring.

Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill 226 on Friday, establishing the Care for Retired Police Dogs program. This program will assist the caregivers of these canines for veterinary costs, and is backed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and a non-profit organization.

In the governor’s press release, for a retired service dog to qualify, their owner must have valid documentation of the dog’s retirement from law enforcement and that the dog has served for 5 or more years. Dogs who only served 3 or more years but were injured in the line of duty then retired are also eligible for the program.

“In Florida we back the blue, and that includes the K-9s that are often the first to go into a dangerous situation,” said Governor DeSantis. “After dedicating their lives to protecting and serving our communities, it is important that we ensure that these K-9s are cared for by providing the resources necessary for handlers or adopters to afford their veterinary care.”

