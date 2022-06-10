The hustle and bustle of Captain Anderson’s Marina in this week’s Faces and Places of the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - During red snapper season, you can find anglers fishing from sunrise to sunset at Captain Anderson’s Marina.

“We’ve been seeing them bring in some really big fish,” Chelsea Ray, Marketing Director at Captain Anderson’s Marina, said.

“We’re going out ten hours,” Brenda Lewis, an avid fisherwoman, said. “Probably go about 30-33 miles. It’s going to be a calm day. Hoping for another big one!”

That marina being a staple in Bay County for so many years.

“We’ve been operating head boats since 1937 here in Bay County,” Pam Anderson, Operations Manager at Captain Anderson’s Marina, said. “It is generational.”

Many businesses benefit from the busy waterfront.

“We have 49 businesses that operate from Captain Anderson’s Marina,” Mrs. Anderson said.

The Anderson family, and their marina, are a staple in this area’s fishing community.

“It’s kind of a big family affair,” Mrs. Anderson said. “Fishing is in their blood.”

For Captain Anderson himself, Mrs. Anderson says this is a season that keeps him out on the water at all hours.

“He’s busy all day and into the night,” Mrs. Anderson said.

Many hours on the water bring in some big catches. This makes for the Anderson family to make their favorite red snapper meals in the kitchen.

“He would say fried,” Mrs. Anderson said. “I would say stuffed, a bread stuffing.”

No matter how you like your red snapper, Mrs. Anderson says keeping this marina hustling and bustling is a group effort.

“We’re not the only folks here,” Mrs. Anderson said. “All of these folks that work here and operate businesses here also have been here for generations.”

Generations hoping to keep Captain Anderson’s Marina as Bay County’s fishing hub for many more to come.

