Advertisement

The hustle and bustle of Captain Anderson’s Marina in this week’s Faces and Places of the Panhandle

By Sam Martello
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - During red snapper season, you can find anglers fishing from sunrise to sunset at Captain Anderson’s Marina.

“We’ve been seeing them bring in some really big fish,” Chelsea Ray, Marketing Director at Captain Anderson’s Marina, said.

“We’re going out ten hours,” Brenda Lewis, an avid fisherwoman, said. “Probably go about 30-33 miles. It’s going to be a calm day. Hoping for another big one!”

That marina being a staple in Bay County for so many years.

“We’ve been operating head boats since 1937 here in Bay County,” Pam Anderson, Operations Manager at Captain Anderson’s Marina, said. “It is generational.”

Many businesses benefit from the busy waterfront.

“We have 49 businesses that operate from Captain Anderson’s Marina,” Mrs. Anderson said.

The Anderson family, and their marina, are a staple in this area’s fishing community.

“It’s kind of a big family affair,” Mrs. Anderson said. “Fishing is in their blood.”

For Captain Anderson himself, Mrs. Anderson says this is a season that keeps him out on the water at all hours.

“He’s busy all day and into the night,” Mrs. Anderson said.

Many hours on the water bring in some big catches. This makes for the Anderson family to make their favorite red snapper meals in the kitchen.

“He would say fried,” Mrs. Anderson said. “I would say stuffed, a bread stuffing.”

No matter how you like your red snapper, Mrs. Anderson says keeping this marina hustling and bustling is a group effort.

“We’re not the only folks here,” Mrs. Anderson said. “All of these folks that work here and operate businesses here also have been here for generations.”

Generations hoping to keep Captain Anderson’s Marina as Bay County’s fishing hub for many more to come.

To book a charter, you can visit the marina’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Woods of Panama City was sentenced on March 9th for bank and wire fraud and identity...
Former local bank vice president sentenced for bank fraud
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
NewsChannel 7 is continuing to follow the investigation into a plane crash that killed two...
More details emerge in plane crash that killed two, seriously injured one in Bay County
Dominic Longo was charged with possession of explosives, possession of a weapon by a convicted...
Man arrested on possession of explosives charge

Latest News

Panama City Beach is breaking records, after officials said spring break tourism numbers were...
PCB called “All-American Beach Town” after record-breaking spring break
When residents of The Glades neighborhood first heard of the Duplin Winery coming to Panama...
Possible changes coming to Duplin Winery
During red snapper season, you can find anglers fishing from sunrise to sunset at Captain...
The hustle and bustle of Captain Anderson’s Marina in this week’s Faces and Places of the Panhandle
A major cruise line had been eyeing Panama City as a place to drop anchor.... but apparently...
Viking Cruise Line deal unclear at this time