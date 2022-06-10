Advertisement

JCSO emergency profiles aim to give dispatchers, first responders more information

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - During an emergency it can be difficult to remember everything to tell the 911 dispatcher. However, both dispatchers and first responders need as much information as possible.

“The more information that we have when we’re responding, the better they can prepare themselves before they get there,” Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said.

That’s why the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office started using new technology called an Emergency Profile.

“This allows citizens to create a profile on Rapid SOS that dispatchers will be able to see,” 911 Coordinator Daniel Warren said.

“In this profile, you can list any kind of medical conditions you have, any kind of medications you may be on, even an emergency contact,” Edenfield said.

When those who set up Emergency Profiles call 911, dispatchers will be able to see their profiles, and will then relay that information to first responders.

Unlike other programs, the profile isn’t only for people with certain conditions, it’s for everyone.

“You can put any condition you may have, anything you may want first responders to be aware of when they’re responding,” the Sheriff stated.

Officials say this tool will benefit dispatchers and first responders.

“This just gives our call takers that extra piece of information, that supplemental data,” Warren said.

Most importantly, it will benefit the citizens.

“Sometimes that may determine the difference between life and death,” Edenfield said.

Signing up for this program is only a few clicks away. Anyone, not just Jackson County residents, can sign up at emergencyprofile.org.

