Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a local nursing home.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials, a local nursing home noticed discrepancies in their prescription medication inventory on June 6th.

The facility’s management started an investigation and soon identified an employee as the possible culprit for the discrepancies.

That employee was suspended pending an investigation and a report was filed with the sheriff’s office.

On June 7th, BCSO officials contacted 33-year-old Jessie L. Klintworth, of Lynn Haven.

During an interview, sheriff’s officials say Klintworth admitted to the theft of the pills, which were all opiate-based pain medications, and the distribution of the pills through illicit means.

Klintworth was taken to the Bay County Jail and faces charges of Grand Theft of a Controlled Substance.

