Advertisement

Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home

A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a local nursing home.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a local nursing home.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials, a local nursing home noticed discrepancies in their prescription medication inventory on June 6th.

The facility’s management started an investigation and soon identified an employee as the possible culprit for the discrepancies.

That employee was suspended pending an investigation and a report was filed with the sheriff’s office.

On June 7th, BCSO officials contacted 33-year-old Jessie L. Klintworth, of Lynn Haven.

During an interview, sheriff’s officials say Klintworth admitted to the theft of the pills, which were all opiate-based pain medications, and the distribution of the pills through illicit means.

Klintworth was taken to the Bay County Jail and faces charges of Grand Theft of a Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Woods of Panama City was sentenced on March 9th for bank and wire fraud and identity...
Former local bank vice president sentenced for bank fraud
Dominic Longo was charged with possession of explosives, possession of a weapon by a convicted...
Man arrested on possession of explosives charge
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
Deputies say the alligator bit the victim’s right leg, held on and began pulling until it...
Man attacked by 7-foot alligator outside Fla. hotel
Reynolds was charged for hitting a teenager while driving on the shoulder of a highway.
Teenager struck by alleged hit-and-run

Latest News

This man was last seen in Chipley on Wednesday.
Man missing from Chipley
Retired police K-9's could get the treatment they need with this new program.
Governor signs bill for retired police K-9′s
Police have been actively searching for Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera since 7:30 a.m. of Dec 10th,...
Sunland escapee arrested in California
Today's Tunes feature Christian music duo Cori and Kelly.
Today’s Tunes with Cori & Kelly