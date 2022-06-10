Man missing from Chipley

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials are searching for a man who has been missing since Wednesday.

David Michael Carter, 59, was last seen at his home in Chipley wearing a light blue button up shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and driving a maroon Ford F-150.

He’s approximately 6 feet, bald, and has a gray beard.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Carter, you are encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-8477 or 850-638-6111.

This man was last seen in Chipley on Wednesday. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

