North Florida Motorplex to host races only Sunday this weekend

By Julia Daniels
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The North Florida Motorplex got a full weekend of racing in last week. Test-N-Tune competition was held on Friday with the Monster Energy Series picking back up on Saturday and Sunday.

It’ll be a little different this weekend. The only racing to be seen over the weekend will be Sunday with the Test-N-Tune, Grudge and Local Street Racing taking place.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. As always, kids 12 and under get free admission. For more information on the racing call (850) 209-4346.

