Panama City Council issues temporary beach closure ordinance

Will affect a quarter mile portion of the sandy beach on east end of PCB
The Panama City Beach City Council has voted to close all city beaches for a week. (WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Council passed an emergency beach closure ordinance on Thursday night.

Ordinance 1587-E will temporarily close the beach from west of Boardwalk Beach Resort to west of Long Beach Resort. This is a quarter mile section that they are having to close due to what the city calls large unruly crowds gathering at night. City officials say crowds of 300-400 people are often loud and unruly, and this is the sight of a recent shooting.

The ordinance is similar to one passed in the spring related to this same area.

The city posted details about the closure on their Facebook page and website today. The decision was made at Thursday night’s beach city council meeting.

This closure is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through July 31st.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

